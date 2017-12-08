Jesus, sitting on the Mount of Olives, was asked by his disciples when the temple would fall? When he would come again? And when the end of the world would happen? They can feel the end of Jesus’ ministry. Worry has begun to set in. Will they have to wait a long time? How long? They’re such a small group. They need reassurance.

Jesus knows this. He also knows they’ll go through much and have to endure much. Matthew 24 gives testimony to this. But Matthew 25:14-30 gives a clear idea of what they are to expect. It’s the parable of the talents.

The master (Jesus) has gone away on a long trip. While gone he leaves his servants (disciples) in charge. To each one he gives a measure of his wealth (grace) for each of them to use while his is gone. He was gone for a very long time.

Upon his (Jesus) return he called each servant (disciple) in to see how they fared. The first one who received much accomplished much. (Grace has a way of doing that to you. The more you drink it in, the more you want to give it out.) The second one who did not have nearly as much still accomplished enough according to what he had received. (Maybe he had barriers to overcome. Sometimes life cripples us physically, emotionally, or spiritually. Still, we believe and have a measure of grace to give back.) The third one received a measure of wealth. But, for one reason or another, he hid it. (The world may have intimidated him so that fear set in. Perhaps this third one was a procrastinator, just lazy. No one really knows except that he only had what he had been given. He didn’t do anything with it.)

The master blessed the first two. The third lost all. He was rejected and found himself in outer darkness. This is a message for the disciples, but it’s also a message for us professing Christians in today’s world. Can we meet this world with the faith and grace that has been bestowed on us? Can we share it with others?

It’s a good message and one that bears repeating. Pastor Josh spoke about the flood and how it washed that big bridge out. The one that’s on the other side of Dora. “People go through life thinking there’s going to be a bridge up ahead.” It’s faith that makes you think it’s there. But traveling that road many times doesn’t make the bridge there. Same thing with faith. People may look at you funny when you talk to them about Jesus Christ and his plan for redemption. They may look at you funny when you tell them you’re saved.

If that happens, just remember to use what’s been given to you and pray for more. Faith is your bridge. Don’t let it wash out. Keep in mind the rich young man. (Mark 10:17) He wanted to know what he could do to inherit eternal life. As soon as he found out, he was sad and left. He didn’t want to part with his earthly wealth to have eternal life. Just remember–God is faithful, by whom ye were called unto the fellowship of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord. (I Corinthians 1:9)

Our Christmas Program will be at 11 a.m. on December 24. If you would like to participate with a poem, reading, or would like to be in the play, please contact us. It’s swedenchurch.com.

You can visit us at our website, swedenchurch.com. It is operational and complete with audios of the sermons. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings. Better yet. come and hear Brother Josh live. Sunday morning service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service begins at 6 p.m. Bible study is Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. except for our business meeting which is held the second Wednesday of each month. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile. Services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.