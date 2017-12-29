St. Francis Church

Sunday, December 24 was an unusual day as on the Christian calendar it was two days in one. Sunday morning was the Fourth Sunday in Advent with our usual morning service, then Sunday evening was of course Christmas Eve with our traditional service. Sunday morning the church had its somber penitential or contemplative aspect with royal blue colors and the fourth Advent candle lit. This is called the candle of joy because now we have completed our journey through the hope of Advent to the joy of the Lord at hand. In the epistle for the day, Philippians 4:4, St. Paul tells us to “Rejoice in the Lord always…let your moderation be known to all men.” Paul tells us that the Christian life is a life of joy and rises above anxiety, which is inconsistent with our faith; the human is not more important than the divine. Paul reminds us that God is near and during the Christmas season He is present in a special way. We should seek Him out with prayer and thanksgiving and if we live the way we should we will receive “the peace which passes understanding.” The gospel lesson, St. John 1:19, is the record of John the Baptist when priests asked him if he was the Messiah and he tells them that he is only the voice in the wilderness preparing the way, and we must also prepare the way for Christ in our own lives. During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Natalie Berthold whose birthday is December 26.

After the service Rita and the altar guild went to work changing the decoration of the church for Christmas and the somber aspect of Advent gave way to the joy of the Christmas Eve service with the Christ candle lit and the altar decked with red poinsettias and evergreens, the altar color changed to white, the color of purity, and the nave decorated with red and green and more candles. The beauty of the Christmas decorations really brings home the joy of the season. The Christmas Eve service is Holy Communion and scripture lessons and singing of the traditional carols, here heard in their proper setting and there is nothing else quite like it.

