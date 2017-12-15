St. Francis Church

Sunday, December 10 was the second Sunday in Advent and the second candle on the Advent Wreath is lighted. The theme of the first Sunday in Advent is love and the theme of today is hope; the second candle is the hope candle. Advent is a complex season in which we anticipate the birth of Christ, but also the eventual second coming in judgment. In Advent Two we consider how we stand before God which can be difficult for us because in our modern culture there is not much soul-searching. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the epistle for the day, Romans 15:4, “Whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.” Paul tells us that our hope as Christians is founded in scripture, the ancient scriptures that have been fulfilled in Christ, and that this hope is for everyone, Jew and Gentile alike. The Law and the Prophets of the Old Testament have been fulfilled in Christ. The Bible is a book of hope and we must study scripture and apply it to our lives because it was written for our learning and we learn from those who kept the faith.

We now have a new fence replacing the damage done by an auto accident a while back and we thank Clay and his father for digging up the old posts and Eric Fancher for building the new fence. We also have our nativity scene put up and lighted at night so if you are observing the time-honored custom of driving around to see the Christmas lights drive by St. Francis on west 76 and see our nativity. I braved the cold yesterday to see the Ava Christmas parade which was enjoyable as always and it was especially great to see the Ava Fire Department’s 1929 fire truck restored and driven in the parade.

