St. Francis Church

Sunday, December 3 was the first Sunday in Advent and the beginning not only of a new season on the Christian calendar, but also a new year, the seasons of the Christian year in which we study the earthly life and mission of Jesus. In the Anglican/Episcopal tradition this is a solemn, contemplative season leading up to the joy of Christmas, and the altar takes on a somber aspect, appropriate to the season. Altar and vestment colors are dark, royal blue, and altar flowers are not used. We began the service with the Advent Wreath, placing the four candles, one for each week of Advent. There is a reader for each candle who reads a scripture and a prayer, and places the candle, and the first candle is lit. This is a time of reflection and soul-searching for Christians, learning what we need to do to prepare for the coming of Jesus; we should be prepared to answer Christ’s question, what did you do with the love I gave you? In the epistle for the day, Romans13:8, Paul tells us, “Owe no man any thing, but to love one another, for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law.” Jesus loved all creation and we must follow His example.

Saturday I drove to Springfield and met my cousin Daniel Straw, whose grandfather Ted Gray was my mother’s brother, and we had dinner at Gilardi’s Restaurant and then went on to the Missouri State University campus to attend a performance of the Shakespeare play “Twelfth Night” by the MSU Department of Theatre and Dance. It was an excellent performance of a play I had not seen done before and we both enjoyed it very much, and were once again impressed by the quality of the MSU productions.

For information on St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.