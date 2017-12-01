St. Francis Church

Sunday, November 27 was the Sunday next before Advent, the last Sunday in the Trinity season which takes up half of the year and during which we concentrate on studying the teachings of Jesus. Thus it is a unique day in the Christian calendar in which we are preparing to begin a new Christian year. In our Episcopal/Anglican tradition this day is designated as Stir up Sunday from the Collect prayer: “Stir up, we beseech thee O Lord, the wills of thy faithful people that they, plenteously bringing forth the fruit of good works, may by thee be plenteously rewarded.” Today we celebrate the gifts of God to His people. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the scripture readings for the day, first the reading for the Epistle, which was Jeremiah 23:5, in which the prophet calls on the people to recognize that “the Lord liveth, which brought up and which led the seed of the house of Israel…” and the Gospel, St. John 6:5, which is the well-known story of the feeding of the five thousand from a small quantity of food with which Jesus satisfied the hunger of the people. There are three concepts we need to learn from this story. First, our money and physical possessions will always be inadequate for our real needs; second, physical food is also insufficient; and third, that with Jesus we always have enough and nothing is wasted. Like the people in this story we cannot put our faith in money, but with Jesus we will always have enough if we give Him the opportunity. We must be receptive to Him.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Rita Fancher and Laurie Hartley who both have birthdays on November 28. In announcements he noted that we are ending our annual collection of items for the Ozarks Food Harvest, and reminded us that on Wednesday December 13 at 6:30 we will be having a special Christmas service, the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, which is a traditional English service of readings, prayers and music; the public is invited to join us.

For information on St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.