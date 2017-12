Sunday morning the kids, grandkids and great grandkids all came over and we enjoyed visiting, eating and gift exchange. I enjoyed listening to my oldest granddaughter play my piano for me.

We had several calls from friends and family wishing us Merry Christmas.

Visitors in our home this week were Betty Thomas, who brought us a goody tray and it was yummy, Kay Peak, Beth Stafford.

We have had a really good holiday season this year.

Until next week I wish you all a Happy New Year.