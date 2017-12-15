Sunday morning service was opened with music and hymns.

Trae and Kendra Shelton brought some scripture and praise songs.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Luke 2:1-20, “The Shepherds.” Why were the shepherds the first to find out about the birth of Jesus?

I have been busy with making candies and cookies for Christmas gifts.

We can’t seem to get used to the weather because it has been changing back and forth from warm and cold.

Visitors in our home this week were Pauline Okhuysen, Earnie and Helen Cook, Kay Peak, Becky Carter, Donna Bannister, Bevy Moore, Brenda Potter and Beth Stafford.

Until next week, remember to do something special for someone you know.