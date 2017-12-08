Sunday morning service began with banjo music then prayer and hymns.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read scripture and led us in praise songs.

Donna Lewis brought the morning special. She did a beautiful job.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Matthew 1:18-25, “Joseph, A just man, A spiritual man, A man of faith.”

Sunday evening we enjoyed our Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner. Donna Lewis and Joyce Erickson did a beautiful job decorating for the dinner.

On Monday, Violet Flair, Vern and Kathleen Deatherage, Earnie and Helen Cook, Howard and Donna Morris, Delmar and I all met at McDonald’s in Seymour where we celebrated Helen Cook’s Birthday.

Donna Morris is recovering from surgery on her finger.

On Friday, my sister, Violet Flair, came down to Mansfield and helped me all day with my craft sale.

Visitors in our home this week were Pauline Okhuysen and Sandy Cleghorn.

Until next week, remember that there is a little bit of Heaven everywhere.