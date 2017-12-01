Sunday morning service was opened with banjo music, then prayer. We then had a couple of hymns.

Trae and Kendra Shelton each read some scripture then Kendra led the congregation in praise songs.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Luke 1:26-38, “The Christmas Story.”

Coming events at Walnut Grove Church are Sunday, December 3 at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving/Christmas Dinner, bring a covered dish. Monday, December 11, 6 p.m. Ladies Group Christmas party at the church, Sunday December 17, Children’s Church Christmas Program prior to Worship Service.

This has been a busy week for me as I worked making candies and getting ready for my Christmas Crafts Open House.

Enjoying Thanksgiving Dinner with us were Tommy, Skyler and Avery Spencer, Raylee, Caydee and Jaycee Burton, Gary Moore and Beth Stafford.

I made the traditional turkey and all the trimmings and sent the leftovers home with the kids for supper.

On Tuesday, Bob and Linda McCleary rode to Ozark with me. I got my hair cut then Linda and I did some shopping while Bob sat in the car and took a nap. We had a good time and plan to go somewhere together again soon and this time Delmar will go with us to keep Bob company.

On Sunday, Rusty and Becky Carter came down from Nixa and I altered a King Herod costume for Rusty and in return, Rusty decorated outside for me.

Until next week, remember to check on family, friends and neighbors.