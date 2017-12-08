Sandy Church News

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Psalm 118 with Doyle Humbyrd serving as Sunday School Superintendent. Happy anniversary was sung to Kevin and Sonya Hodges. After prayer requests were given, Elane Crum led in prayer. The offertory prayer was prayed by Danny Johnson as he and Kevin Hodges received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal ministered from Mark 8. We were dismissed by having special prayer for Rick Crum and Harold Menzies.

Our Community Christmas Dinner will be next Sunday evening, December 10, at 4 p.m. Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 p.m.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.