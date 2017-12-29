Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Isaiah 49 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Danny Johnson led in prayer. The offertory prayer was prayed by Stan Humbyrd as he and Doyle Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal led the communion service.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 p.m.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.