Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Colossians 1 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. Happy birthday was sung to Emma Tyndall, Jane Childs and Erin Crum. After prayer requests were given, Connie Johnson led in prayer. The offertory prayer was prayed by Clay McFarlin as he and Corey Clayton received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal ministered from Mark 7. We were dismissed in prayer by Marty Tyndall.

Our 6 p.m. service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Jeremiah 25. We were dismissed in prayer by Judy Wilson.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 p.m. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.