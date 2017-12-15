Hello everyone. I was hoping that we would have received some rain by now. We need it so badly! In Matthew 21: 22 Jesus said, “And whatever things you ask in prayer, believing, you will receive.” Prayer changes things, so let’s all lift our voices to the Lord and pray for rain; sincerely believing in God’s power to deliver our request, in the Name of His Son, Jesus Christ.

The Red Bank Church service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley and Jake Hampton. Jake helped us get in the Spirit of Christmas mood by leading several Christmas hymns. It was announced that our evening service would be dedicated to our monthly Praise service with a fellowship meal to follow. Our regular business meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 7:00 p.m. Jennifer Lakey gave a birthday, mission offering to celebrate some of her grandchildren’s birthday and also for the birth of another new granddaughter. Eloise Hallmark sang a Christmas song for special music.

Brother Randy continued preaching from the sixth chapter of Matthew for the morning sermon. In verses 5-18, Jesus gave specific instruction on the subjects of prayer, forgiveness and fasting. We are not to display our prayers, only, in public to be seen by men, but to find a secret place to call on our Heavenly Father. Brother Randy pointed out that the line to God is always open; we will never get a busy signal or find ourselves in a dead zone with no reception. Jesus warned not to pray with vain repetition as the heathen did in that time; thinking that they will be heard for their many words; for the Father already knows the things we have need of before we ask Him. On the subject of forgiveness, Jesus said that before we can expect to be forgiven for our sins, we must first be willing to forgive others for their trespasses against us. When we make it a point to fast to our Father in Heaven, we are to make sure that we do not appear to be in misery, but to anoint our head and wash our face so we do not appear to be fasting. Our Heavenly Father, who is in the secret place, sees in secret and will reward us openly. As Brother Randy said, “God sees our heart; He sees the real you.”

I had a phone call from our granddaughter, Allison Paul, Saturday afternoon. She lives in Georgia where they received a big surprise snow. She said that it had already laid six inches of snow on the ground and was still snowing. She wanted my recipe for snow ice cream. I gave it to her. I haven’t heard yet how it turned out. They were so thrilled to get a big snow for the Christmas holidays.

Gary and I visited with Maxine Lirley one day last week. Her daughter, Judy, and her son, Matthew Smith drove from Marshall, Missouri to visit with Maxine Saturday. Judy has been seriously ill lately so she was so elated to be able to visit with her mother again. Gary and I didn’t get to visit with Judy and Matt, but Jeane Huff, Judy’s sister, did make a special effort to visit with them.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Pray, pray, pray for rain!!