Hello everyone. It’s a little blustery outside today. I pray that we get the rain that is forecast for this afternoon.

The Red Bank Church worship service began with hymns, led by Gary Lirley. Brother Randy asked for prayer request. There were many requests. Prayer was offered for each one. Brother Randy and wife, Jenny, celebrated their wedding anniversary with a mission gift. Everyone stood and sang the Happy Anniversary song to them. It was announced that our church will be taking our annual Christmas, Lottie Moon Mission offering. One hundred percent of this offering goes to oversees missions through the Southern Baptist Cooperative Mission Board. Eloise Hallmark sang special music.

Matthew 6: 1-6 was the focus scripture for the morning sermon. In these scriptures, Jesus gave two specific instructions to His multitude of listeners at that time, and to those of us who claim to be His children. “Take heed that you do not do your charitable deeds before men, to be seen by them. Otherwise you have no reward from your Father in heaven” (Vs.1). “But when you pray, go into your room, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly”(Vs.6). Brother Randy said, “This is the month that we think most about giving. Giving to others is an automatic gift to the Lord if it is given in love and given in the right manner, according to the instructions that Jesus gave in this scripture.” Giving to others can be more of a blessing to the giver than the receiver. Jesus said in Luke 6: 38, “Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over will be put into your bosom. For with the same measure that you use, it will be measured back to you.” Every time I read that scripture, I think about measuring a cup of brown sugar. When I press down on the sugar, I can put much more sugar in the measuring cup. That is the way God gives. Through out our marriage, Gary and I have found ourselves without enough funds to buy groceries and other needs like medicines. But, when we asked God to supply our needs, he never failed to do so; usually in some miraculous way. One time, as I was on my way home from work, I asked God to supply something to feed my family with because my cupboard was pretty much bare. When I arrived, I saw our neighbor standing in the yard with Gary. At his feet was a big bucket of fish. He told Gary that after he caught the fish, he suddenly felt that he should share them with us. He had never done that before. By the way, when God gives, He gives the very best. Fish is one of my favorite foods. He could not have pleased us more. Another time, I received a check in the mail from our car insurance co. for $25.00 that they said we had over paid. At the time, we had been praying that God would supply a great need. As the Apostle Paul said in Philippians 4:19, “And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in Glory by Christ Jesus.

That’s all the news for now. take care. Remember, it is Jesus’ birthday we are preparing to celebrate on Dec. 25. When we give a gift to help others, we are giving a gift to Him.