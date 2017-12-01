Hello everyone. We are experiencing another beautiful, warm day this last week of November. I’m planning to spend some time and enjoy being outside the house today.

The Red Bank Church Worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Jake Hampton. A birthday mission gift was given in memory of Jerry Huff by Jeane Huff. Brother Randy asked for prayer request. Many request were given and each were lifted to the Lord in prayer. Special music was presented by Jeane Huff.

Matthew 5:43-48 was the text for the morning sermon. Before he read the focus scripture, Brother Randy said, “It is great to have good neighbors. When one does not, they can readily understand why the scripture that I am about to read is monumentally important to their lives. ‘Jesus said, ye have heard that it hath been said, thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you that ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.’” Jesus, knowing that this is sometimes very difficult, presented the multitude of people listening to him this question in verse 46, “For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? Do not even the publicans the same?” Brother Randy reminded us that as hard as it may be for one to love ones enemies, just remember the last words that Jesus spoke as he was cruelly placed on a cross between two thieves by an angry mob, “Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do” ( Luke 23: 34).

Maxine Lirley enjoyed having Thanksgiving dinner with her family members and a friend last Tuesday. Those attending this special occasion were Gary and Alice Lirley, Jeane Huff and Ralph Laughlin. This delicious meal was hosted by HOTO for all their residents, their families and friends.

Gary and Alice Lirley and James Lirley attended a Memorial service held at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center for their Uncle Galen Hall, Maxine Lirley’s brother, who recently passed away. Galen lived in California, but he periodically sent funds for the Healthcare Center to buy ice cream and watermelon for all the residents to enjoy. Many of the residents had met him when he visited with Maxine and appreciated his generosity by wanting them to have ice cream and watermelon parties to enjoy through out the years. He was a very loving, kind Christian man.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Serve the Lord with gladness. Give of your best to the Master.