Quad Cities

11-22-17. Dear readers: As usual I don’t have much to write about, but I’ll make a feeble try. One good, wonderful thing is that Walt had another appointment here in Tipton at the Vision Center and his eye were good enough that they went ahead and made his new glasses and he said he thinks he can see better now than he ever could before. So we’re very happy about that. Now he doesn’t have to go back for three months. Then I had my six month checkup there and the doctors said everything tested really good, so I don’t have to go back for another six months. I asked her if I had glaucoma when they used laser surgery on my eyes and she said I didn’t and they did the surgery to prevent it. Anyway, for the last six months Walt’s eyes have been our life. But it was worth it for him to save his eyesight. When we were in the Vision Center I mentioned how I write this article for the Douglas County Herald and about how there’s so many people living in Iowa and Illinois from the Ava-Douglas County area. They were surprised so I mentioned that South of Tipton just off Highway 30 there was a guy named Jesse James and his family and his parents were from Douglas County, Mo., but I didn’t know if he was born in Iowa or Mo. and Mary said they come to the Vision Center. She knows them and she or one of the other ladies said her husband traded horses with him. So I’ll say, “Hi” to them and Jesse’s mom, Norma James. I used to work with her in the Lutheran Homes.

“I trust you Jesus, I believe in angels and take care of yourselves and each other.” Bye, bye for now.