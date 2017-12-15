Pleasant Home Church

It has been a while, but we have been very busy here at church. Our Thanksgiving Dinner went well, with lots of food and many delicious desserts. The were about 40 in attendance, and we had enough for everyone to take home leftovers for supper.

Our Hanging of the Greens ceremony was on Sunday, November 26. This was a beautiful ceremony, and our children did a wonderful job. They lit candles, hung banners, decorated and sang. They were so poised and respectful of each thing they did, as it represented something awesome about our Savior. I am very proud of our kids here at Pleasant Home.

Our Wednesday night kids are continuing to work on learning the Old and New Testament. They are doing very good, and five have passed their “test”. The teens (ages 12 and up) are studying the book of Genesis.

We haven’t had Wednesday services for a couple of weeks, and it was nice to be back. The adults were studying the book of St. John.

On Sunday, December 3, 2017 we had our First Sunday potluck dinner. More good food and fellowship. It has been said you can always tell a Baptist, because they have a Bible in one hand and a casserole in the other.

The kids ages 3-11 met at church Saturday, Dec. 9 with a few of the adults to make Christmas ornaments and goodies. They also had the opportunity to “buy” Christmas presents for family members by saying Bible verses they have been working on memorizing. The next day, after church the teens made several different types of candies and decorated cookies. I was the one who had organized the day for the teens and was sick. I am so thankful for Brittnee Byerley who took over for me. Also, I appreciate Marge Reed for helping out.

Our WAC’s will be meeting on Tuesday, December 12, at 11 a.m. to put together fruit baskets for people in our community. The goodies that the kids made will go with the fruit baskets.

Remember to keep each other in your prayers. This is a difficult time of year for many people, for many different reasons. Try to do a random act of kindness this week. Not only will it brighten someone’s day, it will make you feel good as well.

We welcome you to join us for any of our services. Sunday School 10 a.m., Church 11 a.m. and Wednesday nights 7 p.m. We will be having our regular services and times on Sunday, Dec. 24.