Plainview School legal

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of the Plainview R-8 School District that two members will be elected for a term of three years each, and one member will be elected for a term of one year to the Board of Education at the April 3, 2018 election. The opening date for candidates to file for these positions is December 12, 2017, 8:00 a.m. Candidates may file during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the school district’s office. The closing date for filing is January 16, 2018, 5:00 p.m. The office will be closed December 19, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. through January 2, 2018 for the Christmas Holiday, and may be closed at other times due to inclement weather.

11-30-11-1t