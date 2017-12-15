One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. I pray you are feeling blessed today. My next two articles will be about Christmas. I hope you enjoy them.

We all know the real reason we celebrate Christmas. It is to acknowledge the birth of Jesus Christ. The story is told in Luke 2:1-20. Most people at some point in their life have heard these scriptures. Luke 2:7 states: “And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.” Since they had no place to stay they were forced to stay in a stable. After Jesus was born they placed him in a manger. A manger back then was a trough to feed animals in. The stable was probably a cave.

In verse 11 it states: “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior which is Christ the Lord.” Where did the city of David come from? This refers to the area of Jerusalem. “And David dwelt in the castle; therefore they called it the city of David. And he built the city round about, even from Millo round about: and Joab repaired the rest of the city.”

1 Chronicles 11:7-8. The castle of Zion was one of the hills on which Jerusalem stood: it was formerly the site of a Jebusite fortress David conquered. At birth Jesus was called Savior. The other significance of the city of David is that Jesus comes from the lineage of David. This is through the line of Mary. Therefore Jesus has both legal and biological right to be Messiah.

Where did the name Jesus come from? “And behold thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus,” Luke 1:31. Jesus is the Greek form of the Hebrew word Yeshua meaning the Lord is salvation. Yeshua comes from Yehoshua which is Joshua.

“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will towards men,” Luke 2:14. Next week I will continue from here. I wanted to cover what we have all been taught but go a little deeper.

Now I want to share something fun. Many of us have sang the 12 days of Christmas. Here is a new twist on that: partridge is Jesus, 2 turtle doves is the Old and New Testaments, 3 french hens is faith hope and love, 4 calling birds are the 4 gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John), 5 golden rings is the first 5 books of the Old Testament, 6 geese a laying are the 6 days of creation, 7 swans a swimming are the 7 fold gifts of the Spirit (prophecy, serving, teaching, exhortation, contribution, leadership, and mercy), 8 maids a milking are the 8 beatitudes, 9 ladies dancing are the 9 fruits of the Spirit (love, joy, peace, kindness, goodness, patience, faithfulness, gentleness, and self control), 10 lords a leaping are the ten commandments, 11 pipers piping stand for the 11 faithful disciples, 12 drummers drumming is the 12 points of belief in the Apostles Creed. There is a fun history lesson to chew on.

As I ask or suggested before, find someone to bless this Christmas. You do not have to have a lot of money to bless someone. It can be as simple as an act of kindness. We were blessed by a couple recently. They let us and others go ahead of them in line at the store. That simple act of kindness was a blessing to us and God will bless them.

Until next week, get in the word and pray, pray, pray. Be blessed.