One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. I pray everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving holiday. This time of year is for family and we should all cherish having family time. Pray for all of those who are alone during the holiday season. Find a charity to donate to this time of year even if you don’t any other time of year. God blesses those who bless others.

This weeks article is going to be on a Bible study I attended on Saturday the 18th. This was my second of these classes and what a blessing they are. I am learning so much. I love to study God’s word with other believers.

The prophets have been telling throughout history that the time is near for Jesus’ return. 7000 years could be 7 days according to God’s time. “For they that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit the things of the Spirit. For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace. Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be. So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God. But ye are not in the flesh, but in the Spirit, if so be that the Spirit of God dwell in you,. Now if any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of his,” Romans 8:5-9. The human mind has enmity to the things of God. There is a big struggle when trying to follow the things of the flesh and things of the Spirit. Flesh is death and Spirit is life. Blessed is he who reads, hears & guards the words of the Prophecy. In the book of Revelation John must write what he witnesses and what is to come. It is imperative that we understand the Word and the prophecies of God. God’s Word is active, alive and sharper than any two edged sword. Nothing is secret from the eyes of God. He knows everything.

We began then to study the seals in the book of Revelation. In Revelation chapter 5 we are shown that the only one worthy enough to open the seals is Jesus. “And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see. And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering and to conquer.” Revelation 6:1-2 This first seal reveals the anti-Christ and a counterfeit white horse. Power was given to them by Satan, not by God. Note here that the white horse is not Christ’s Holy White Horse of Revelation 19:11-16. The rider has a bow but no arrow. He has no power to complete his agenda. “Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering together unto him, That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit nor by word, nor by letter as from us that the day of Christ is at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition: Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God shewing himself that he is God. Remember ye not that when I was yet with you, I told you this things? And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time. For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.” 2 Thessalonians 2:1-7 God is in control. The hand of the restrainer is holding back the anti-Christ. The mystery of iniquity is already at work. The mystery of iniquity is at work in the temple (the people of God). Watch and do not be led astray by delusion of iniquity or lawlessness.

Until next week read the Word and pray. Go out and support GoodHope Ministries on Saturday December 2, 2017 for their “Praise and Prayer” event. This is just believers coming together to praise God and pray for our community and nation. Good music and free refreshments. They are located in the Douglas County Veteran Memorial Association Building from 2:00 pm to 5:00pm. All are welcome. For more information call (417) 351-2570 This is a good ministry for everyone to stand behind. It is to benefit all of us.

Be blessed and be sure to read next week.