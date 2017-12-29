New Hope Freewill Baptist Church

Colossians 3:1-12, do what really matters! Do everything for the glory of God. When we have issues or problems we must put it under the blood and portray God’s love. We need to give without expecting anything in return, let God use you as a willing vessel for whatever he has for you to do. When we help each other it doesn’t always have to be financial, it can be emotional, spiritual, or just a helping hand to do something they need help doing. We can let people down without ever knowing that we did it. It takes all parties putting the issue under the blood to completely be finished with it, do what really matters—the Lord’s work. He will give you what you need when you need it. We are the church, willing vessels and obedient while here on earth.

God bless you and Happy New Year!