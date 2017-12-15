New Hope Freewill Baptist Church

Our lessons today were from Matthew 5:13-20, Mark 13:5-13 and Jeremiah 32:26-27. We talked today about God always gets the glory and withstanding the fight.

We can have everything taken away and still give God glory for all he has done for us. We have to stay in God’s Word. We have to stay conditioned for the fight. Mike Tyson was a great knockout fighter, but Evander Holyfield was known for his stamina. We have the strength in God to be able to knock the devil out. We should also have the stamina to fight the long hard fight as well. Whether we are fighting a long fight or just a knockout fight we should always give God the glory. This is also true in our day to day lives, no matter what happens we still give God the glory. A friend, in a matter of two days, lost his job and in losing that job also lost the only transportation they had. In that same two days, received not one, but two vehicles and leads to some good jobs. In this we know that earthly possessions don’t matter as much as we think they do. God will also provide a way out of a situation that you no longer need to be in. The Lord will provide all our needs. The Lord answers prayers! To God be the glory!

Keep praying for us as we pray for you.

God Bless you.