New Hope Freewill Baptist Church

I pray you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to a very special family this week. A family that has been a part of our lives for many years. A mother who always showed me what it was to live her life for the Lord. Thank you! You have touched so many lives over the years. We cannot take away the hurt you are feeling now, but please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you.

Sunday school lesson was from Deuteronomy 4. Do you question God? When he tells you to do something, do you try to figure out some way to do things differently or in your time? When we do this are we taking away from or adding to God’s will? How much better would things be if we just did what God told us to in the way he tells us to do it and when he wants us to do it. This scripture talks about adding and taking away from the word of God, but I think it can be applied to many things in our lives.

Sunday morning message was from John 14:5-14. God will let you go through a valley. In that valley you learn to rely on God. When you rely on God you are able to endure. When you endure the fight in that valley you are able to see the blessings that come from that journey. When you are going through that valley sometimes it is impossible for you to see the end and it is hard to believe that there will be a blessing in the end. Keep on fighting and God will keep on blessing.

Sunday evening was a special service for us. We were blessed to have our first communion service since opening the doors to the church.

I ask that you keep this little church in your prayers as we keep you in ours.

God bless you.