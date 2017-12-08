New Hope Freewill Baptist

Kids Church homework this week is to read and study Matthew 5:38-48.

Sunday school lesson is from Ecclesiastes 3:1-10. To everything there is a season. There are times that it is hard to understand why things happen. We have to trust that God has a reason and a purpose for whatever we are going through. It’s like planting a seed and never seeing the result. We know that there will be an outcome, trusting God’s will to be done.

Sunday morning lesson is from II Kings 5:8-15. Do you follow instructions? This applies to a lot of things in life doesn’t it? Antibiotics—how many of us take it until we feel better and then quit? We don’t follow the instructions to take it till finished. This can cause whatever sickness to be worse if it returns. This is also true of spiritual sickness. We need to get in the word and stay in the word, pray through until we get answers or confirmations. How many times do we get instruction from God or from God through someone else? Do we listen and do what we are to do? Na’aman got angry because he was sent instructions through a messenger. It doesn’t change the outcome if we follow direction that is sent through someone as long as it is from God. The same thing happened to Saul and Jonah. They did not follow the instructions they were given and they suffered because of it. Anani’as followed his instruction even though he was scared to death. The outcome was a lot of the New Testament. Why do we fight it? We are scared because we don’t know what the outcome will be. If we will follow instruction God will take away all doubt.

Sunday evening lesson was from Ephesians 2:14. How much does having the true peace of God matter to you? Are you willing to do what it takes to have that ultimate peace? Jesus tore down the partition and made it so that we can have unlimited access to him whenever and wherever. Jesus is the cornerstone of peace. He is the only way you can have peace that passeth all understanding. We cannot rely on anything in this world and expect to get or keep that peace. You must accept Jesus into your heart and totally rely on him. Then you will have an amazing peace that surrounds you, even if things are not always going the way you want them to. Jesus will give you the strength and peace to get through anything.

God Bless you! Keep praying!