Mt. Zion Church

In the Mt. Zion Bible School Chapel service on Wednesday, Stephanie Thompson spoke on “Giving Thanks.” School was dismissed at 1 o’clock for Thanksgiving Vacation.

Ushers in the Sunday morning worship service were John Dale and James Cox. Jesse Paxton sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., gave a sermon “The Official Thanksgiving.” The congregation rea I Chronicles 16:7-10 in unison. “Then on that day David delivered first his psalm to thank the Lord into the hand of Asaph and his brethren. Give thanks unto the Lord, call upon his name, make known his deeds among the people. Sing unto him, sing psalms unto him, talk ye of all his wondrous works. Glory ye in his holy name: let the heart of them rejoice that seek the Lord.” (1) The Duty – setting, (bring the Ark to Jerusalem), sentiment (to thank the Lord), selection (by song, by someone). (2) The Design – subject of our words, our worship and our worth. (3) The Durability – His endless good and everlasting mercy. (4) The Deliverance – prayer (save, gather, deliver), and purpose (thanks, glory, praise.)

Visitors in the Sunday evening service were James and Roma Raylyanu. Jesse Paxton led the singing. Brian Haynes led in prayer. Ushers were Alex Fourman and James Cox. Linda Murray read two short original poems. Cinda Thompson brought the message “Remembering God’s Benefits” based on Psalm 102:1-5. “Bless the Lord, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits. Who forgiveth all thine inquinities, who healeth all thy diseases; who redeemeth thy life from destruction; who crowneth thee with loving kindness and tender mercies; who satisfieth thy mouth with good things.” God’s benefits include forgiveness, healing, redemption, crowning, and satisfaction.

In the Tuesday evening communion service, Mary Thompson led in prayer after Jesse Paxton led three songs. Pastor Bob spoke on “Three Principles of Communion” from I Corinthians 11:23-26. “The Lord Jesus the same night in which he was betrayed took bread; and when he had given thanks, he brake it…as often as ye eat this bread and drink this cup, ye do show the Lord’s death til he come.” (1) The Rememberance – agony, atonement, authority. (2) The Relationship – connection, commitment, communion. (3) The Reminder – basis of our salvation, belief in the Second Coming, base of self-effacement. The Lord’s Supper was served by Pastor Bob and Sister Cinda; then she prayed in closing.

“Knowledge is the mother of devotion,” Matthew Henry.