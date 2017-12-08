Congratulations to Nurse Ann Cox who was recently honored as the March of Dimes Surgical Nurse of the Year for greater Kansas City area. Anna is the daughter of James and Debbie Cox, and she is a 2007 graduate of Mt. Zion Bible School.

Sunday visitors at the Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) included Tim, LaChelle, Emily and TJ Brubeck of Delta, Co.; Seth, Megan and Wyatt Hatfield of Ohio; Mike and Jennifer Brooks of Eudora, Mo. and Justin, Shari and Alexis Stanbery of Diamond, Mo.

Ushers for the Sunday morning worship service were James Cox and Alex Fourman. Pastor Bob and Sister Cinda sang a duet while he played the organ. Then she took the children to Junior Church. Jeanette Cardin led the congregation as they read the scripture in unison. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “The Life of the Risen” from Colossians 3:1-7. “If ye than be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth. For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God. When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory. Mortifiy therefore your members which are upon the earth…for which things’ sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience.” (1)Seeking Life’s Direction – debut, divine, dominion. (2) Setting Life’s Disposition – responsibility for delights, for no excusing, entanglements, or exemptions. What a privilege to be Risen with Christ!

In the Sunday evening service, there were two special songs. Donna and Brian Haynes played a piano/organ duet. Then LaChelle Brubeck played the piano as she and her daughter, Megan Hatfield, sang a duet. Edith Johnson led in prayer and Pastor Bob gave the announcements. Then our former pastor, Brother Tim Brubeck gave the message from Acts 6:1-7. “In those days, when the number of the disciples was multiplied, there arose a murmuring of the Grecians against the Hebrews because their widows were neglected in the daily ministration. Then the twelve called the multitude of the disciples unto them, and said it is not reason that we should leave the word of God, and serve tables. Wherefore, brethren, look ye out among you seven men of honest report, full of the Holy Ghost and wisdom, whom we may appoint over this business. But we will give ourselves continually to the ministry of the word.” Distractions of the Devil: disunity, disenchantment, division, distrust, destruction.

At the close of the Sunday evening service, a surprise 60th birthday party was held for Cheryl Paxton. It was hosted by her family in Cardwell Cafeteria.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wednesday evening Bible study. James Cox led in prayer. Pastor Bob gave a lesson on “The Trinity.” This is three persons in the Godhead: God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit…all of one substance, one power, and one eternity. The closing prayer was by Donna Sue Haynes.

The Best Choice Student Contest at M.Z.B.S. ended Nov. 15. The winners were Cooper Murray (1st), Dalanie Petty (2nd), and Olivia Dannen (3rd). Honorable Mention went to Chloe Scofield, Landon Williams, Preston Dannen and Madison Gilbert.