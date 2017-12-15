Mt. Zion Bible School entered a float entitled “Christmas Memories” in the Seymour Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 2. It was built in Phyllis Arnold’s garage by Pastor Bob, Adam and Genessa Freeman. Students riding the float included Jackson Berry, Jackson Fleming, Logan and Jonathan Lizotte, Jayce and Casten Elwood, Julian Allen, Rowyn Frisby, Olivia Dannen, Kylie Adams, Chloe Scofield; Cami, Gigi and Samuel Lizotte. Students who walked by the float were Keeton Freeman, Colin Fleming, Felicity Berry, Brenna Barton, Connor and Matthew Lizotte. The lighted float won 3rd place. This was our first time to have a float in the parade at Seymour.

Ushers in the Sunday morning worship service were John Dale and James Cox. Norman Murray sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “The Worship of the Surrendered” as recorded in Luke 1:35-50. “Mary said, Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word. And the angel departed from her…And Mary said, My soul doth magnify the Lord, and my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Savior.” (1) Worship in Full Surrender – to the plan of God, to the perplexity of Joseph, to the profanity of the people (gossip.) (2) Worship is from the Soul – core, character, covenant. (3) Worship is Focused on the Savior – reason for rejoicing, raising of the regarded, reach of reverance, remembrance of the Redeemer.

Visitors in the Sunday evening service were Jim and Elaine Hansen. Jesse Paxton led the singing and Sheena Mahan led in prayer. The special song was by Bob Thompson, Sr. Sister Cinda Thompson brought the message “Christmas – His Story” based on Colossians 2:6-10, “For in him dwelleth all the fullness of the God head bodily.” (1) Origin Immanuel (God with us in bodily form.) (2) Office – Priest, Prophet, King. (3) Operation (mission.) (4) Outcome – redemption, reconciliation, restoration of man. We appreciate Judy Murray for the notes from this service.

In the Wednesday evening prayer and praise service, Donna Haynes, Dana Fourman and Delbert Murray gave testimonies. Phyllis Arnold led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s Bible study was on “Diety of Christ.” He existed before He was born in Bethlehem. The Incarnation did not lessen Christ’s Divinity. John 1:1, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

The M.Z.B.S. Staff Christmas dinner was held at a local restaurant in Rogersville on Tuesday evening, Dec. 5. Following the meal, Pastor Bob led a few Christmas carols and games. Those present included Bob and Kay Fleming, Frank and Velda Willard, Matt and Stephanie Thompson, Chris King, Darrell Swearengin, Bob and Cinda Thompson, Marce Mahan, Edith Johnson, Barbara Uhles, Adam and Genessa Freeman, James and Debbie Cox, Norman and Linda Murray.

In chapel at school on Wednesday morning, Delbert Murray presented Gideon New Testaments to fifth grade students Camille Lizotte and Xavier Geiler. Barbara Uhles told the story “Whiter Than Snow.”

“A long life may not be good enough, but a good life is long enough,” Benjamin Franklin.