Mt. Tabor Church

Everyone gathered together Sunday morning, for worship, beginning with our pledges, singing and prayers. We continue to have several with health issues, some with the bug going around, our nation and always remember to pray for each other. We were so happy to have several visitors, some young ones, which always makes us happy.

Brother Michael read scripture from both John and Matthew for his message. He tied the two together, as he spoke about, “greater love hath no man,” and “if you won’t forgive your brother, how can you expect God to forgive you”. The Dixons were happy to have family from Republic join them.

Following worship, we sat down to a bountiful meal with our visitors and church family. As usual, we over prepared, so everyone had leftovers to enjoy for a few days, always a blessing to share.

A reminder, since Christmas Eve is on Sunday, we will not have Sunday school, but have our usual worship service at 10 a.m. and you are all invited.

Several in our community have had the illness that is going around, hope everyone is doing better, by now.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown were in West Plains, Tuesday, doing things with Jadon while his parents were otherwise occupied, a trip they are always happy to make.

Dan and Kim Clements visited a short time, Sunday evening, with Harold and Kay Hutchison. Kim has been very sick, doing better now.

Grant Clements and uncle Morgan Clements, share the same birth date, December 12, happy birthday to them.