Mt. Tabor Church

We had a wonderful day of worship, beginning with our pledges, singing and prayers. We also had a praise for a long awaited, healthy baby. Our Sunday school lesson was on the lame man who lay at the gate, called Beautiful. The message to us to always praise Him for all the miracles He performs in our lives, every day, such a good story.

Brother Michael read Psalm 51:1-19, also a familiar chapter and one we can live by. Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. He used a car (very used car) as an example how we must maintain our spiritual life, to keep it fresh and lively. He also used the verse, restore unto me the joy of my salvation, wonderful words.

The Dixons returned their daughter and children home after they spent two weeks visiting family and friends.

Our Thanks/Christmas potluck dinner will be Sunday, right after worship at 11 a.m. We are always blessed with an abundance of good food for everyone to enjoy.

Jewell Elliott visited her uncle Lloyd Tate and Dorma Stephens, last Wednesday.

Dylan and Grant Clements visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Friday evening. Kim and Danny Clements came by, later. Happy Birthday to Danny, Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Kay Hutchison visited at HOTO Tuesday evening, with Skip Berry and found him doing quite well. He appreciates visitors.

Shaun Elliott, MaKayla, Logan and Nora, had Thursday evening supper with Jewell Elliott.

Kay Hutchison visited Ruth Shumate, Sunday evening. Ruth is slowly gaining after her broken leg has mended.

James Elliott visited Jewell, Sunday.

Harold and Kay Hutchison were in Springfield, Friday, and had a short visit with sister, Lucille DeBerry.