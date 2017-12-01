Mt. Tabor Church

We had a wonderful day for our Sunday school and church service, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. We all had a time with family and friends and were all very thankful for the blessings of it. We have many still in need of special prayer, and so many bereaved, continue to pray for all of these requests.

Brother Michael read James 3:1-12, speaking about how we should bridle our tongues, to keep them in check. Sometimes they are like a runaway horse, without a bit in his mouth, with no way to control it.

The Dixons were so happy to have their daughter and two children visiting them for a few days, from out of state. We all enjoyed seeing the babies, they are so much fun.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown drove to West Plains, Thursday, and enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner with Doug, Kristy, Jadon and Kayley, along with the Johnson family. On their way home, they stopped in Mansfield to share leftovers with brother, Paul, and found him breathing better, always good news.

Harold and Kay Hutchison were glad to have family in for dinner, Thursday. Those sharing a noon meal were, Dan and Kim Clements, Morgan, Dylan and Grant Clements, Harlin Hutchison and Amy, of West Plains. Little Grant is always the center of attention.

Floyd and Bonita Elliott Winingham were hosts for a Thanksgiving gathering for their family, in their K.C. area home. Arriving on Wednesday evening was, Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Elliott, MaKayla, Logan and Nora, accompanied by Jewell Elliott. James and Tammy picked up Ashley Wilson in Bolivar, then joined the group for Thanksgiving dinner, but returned home that evening. They spent some time Black Friday shopping, visiting, eating and playing games. The younger Elliotts, Ashley and Jewell returned home, Saturday.

Gary and Stephanie Mishler and Joey, drove from Carl Junction to Ava, Friday night, to celebrate a belated Thanksgiving with Harold and Kay Hutchison. Jeff, Kristy and Steven Tackett joined them Saturday morning. The group shared lunch together at noon, joined by Morgan Clements. Joey was the entertainment for everyone, very cute and comical.

Pat and Ronnie Lansdown picked Jadon up in Mtn. Grove, Saturday, then returned him home, Sunday.

Jewell Elliott attended the funeral for Ronnie Medlock, Monday. Jewell and Darla Beltz, of Mtn. Grove, had lunch following the service at a local restaurant.

LeAnna Elliott visited awhile Sunday afternoon, with Jewell.