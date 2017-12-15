Mt. Olive Church

Christmas greetings from our church to you. We hope your holidays are blessed with family and friends. We had a wonderful Christmas/Thanksgiving dinner at Highlonesome Saturday. If you missed it, you missed an awesome meal. The ladies all outdid themselves and we had enough food to feed a small army. There is nothing to compare with a church dinner!

Sunday morning our service opened with scripture reading from 1 John 5: 1-5, then opening prayer. We made Christmas ornaments of Joy and a Manager scene in the children’s class after reading the traditional story of Mary, Joseph and the birth of Jesus.

We sang some of the old traditional Christmas songs for our congregational singing this Sunday. It’s nice to sing those every Sunday in December. Jerry requested some special singing. These were mentioned for special prayer. Roy and Carolyn Hampton’s grandbaby, Kathy and Dearyl Coffer, as Kathy’s mother passed away last week. As always the sick, our military, especially those who are serving away from family this time of year. The people who have lost homes in the fires in California and the firefighters who risk their lives trying to control the fires. We pray for help and guidance in pointing people to Christ for that is the most important thing in this walk of life.

Worship began with prayer and Jerry took his text from St. John 14: 6 and preached a sermon on love. He spoke of how God the Father and God the Son are one and the same and how they loved mankind so much that Jesus was willing to come to earth, be born as a babe, then walk among His creation to guide them to eternal salvation. He was in the World and the world was made by Him, yet his own creation did not recognize him. It was a beautiful sermon and one that even a child could understand and remember. The true meaning of Christmas and why Christians celebrate this special time of the year.

Our Christmas program will be Saturday, December 16, at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and join our celebration of the birth of Jesus. We will have refreshments afterwards.

Our Ladies Meeting (LIFT) will be Thursday Dec. 21, at 6:30. All the ladies are invited to attend. There will be a gift exchange and Christmas goodies to enjoy.

Have a blessed week and remember the truest message that goes around this time of the year. “JESUS IS THE REASON FOR THE SEASON.”