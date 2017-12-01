Mt. Olive Church

The season is upon us once again. I hope your Thanksgiving was a good day with family and friends. Our home was once again blessed with a wonderful meal and lots of people to enjoy it. I hope yours was the same.

Sunday morning service opened with prayer and scripture reading. We had a good crowd out for our morning service with everyone joining in to worship and praise our Lord and King. Our Sunday night service had several out also and we all enjoyed the special singing, especially Courtney, Rilee and Harlie singing, Jesus Loves Me.

I know this is a busy season for everyone with lots of things to do and enjoy. We are practicing our Christmas program on Wednesday nights at 6:30 and our program will be on Sat., December 16th, at 7:00 p.m. We want everyone to plan on coming to help celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Also our Christmas/Thanksgiving dinner at Mt. Olive will be on Dec. 9th, at 5:00 p.m. and we want everyone to know they are invited to come and eat with us. Have a safe week and remember, if you are too busy to enjoy the Christmas Season, take a deep breath, count your blessings instead of your to-do list, and you will be a happier person. God bless.