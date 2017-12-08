Our service opened with prayer and scripture reading and then Sunday school classes. We have a good adult class but not many kids right now, but Larry and Fae are faithful to bring little Harlie every Sunday. We have several missing due to sickness in their families and we ask for prayer for Kathy and Daryl Coffer. Kathy called us Sunday afternoon with the sad news that her mother has passed away. We knew she was in the hospital after taking a very bad fall at the nursing home where she has been the past few weeks. Remember all that family in your prayers.

Brother Ray Dobbs preached the morning worship service and as usual he preached a spirit filled sermon and we had altar service and testimonies from several. It was just a very good service. The Holy Spirit was free to walk among us and it is a good feeling.

Saturday, Dec. 9 will be our Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner at Mt. Olive. We plan on eating at 5:00 p.m. and everyone is invited to come and join us. We are looking forward to good food and fellowship. Our Christmas program will be Saturday Dec. 16, at 7:00 p.m. and everyone is invited to come join us for that too. We are practicing for our program on Wed. nights at 6:30. Have a safe week and God bless you is my prayer.