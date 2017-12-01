Michelle Watkins legal

NOTICE ON ORDER FOR

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to: Michelle L. Watkins, aka Michelle L. Curtis.

You are hereby notified that an action for MODIFICATION OF CHILD CUSTODY AND CHILD SUPPORT has been commenced in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri by Respondent; the object and general nature of which is to change child custody and child support.

The name and address of the attorney for Petitioner is: C. Lee Pipkins, Pointer Law Office, P.C., P.O. Box 400, 496 Third Street, Gainesville, Missouri 65655; tel: 417-269-2203; fax: 417-269-2213; and e-mail: lee@pointerlaw.com.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleadings or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Motion the matter will be taken up on or after the 18th day of December, 2017 at 1:30 p.m., and judgment will be rendered in accordance with the Motion to Modify Child Custody and Child Support filed herein.

It is ordered that a copy hereof be published according to law in the Douglas County Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in the County of Douglas, State of Missouri. A true copy from the record.

11-30-11-4t