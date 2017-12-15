Melba Wilson legal



IN THE 44TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

In the Estate of: )

MELBA O WILSON, )

Deceased, )

CASE NO. 17DG-PR00065 )

Notice of Letters Testamentary Granted

(Supervised Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of MELBA O WILSON, Decedent:

On December 8, 2017, the last will of the decedent having been admitted to probate, the following individuals were appointed personal representatives of the estate of MELBA O WILSON, decedent by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The names and addresses, of the personal representatives are:

CATHERINE BIGGS – 7009 T GABBERT DR., PLEASANT VALLEY, MO 64068

SHARON STRONG – RT 5 BOX 1184, AVA, MO 65608

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

DANIEL WADE – PO BOX 698, AVA, MO 65608, 417-683-4117

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice of if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: OCTOBER 16, 2017

Date of first publication: DECEMBER 14, 2017.

Kim Hathcock, Clerk

Kim Miller, Probate Clerk

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the above referenced Circuit Court.

12-14-13-4t