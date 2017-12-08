Larry Adams legal



TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Larry A. Adams and Judith Adams, Husband and Wife Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Larry A. Adams and Judith Adams, Husband and Wife dated April 7, 2003 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri in Book 404, Page 993 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 1:30 PM), at the North Front Door of the Court House, City of Ava, County of Douglas, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Douglas County, State of Missouri, to wit:

ALL OF LOT ELEVEN 11, BLOCK SIX 6, ELLISON SUBDIVISION, AVA, DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI, ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT THEREOF.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C.,

Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No: 186733.010318.378009 FC

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

PUBLISH ON: December 7, 2017 12/14/2017, 12/21/2017, 12/28/2017

12-07-12-4t