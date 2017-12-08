Hello from our home to your home. We have been busy around HOTO spreading holiday cheer throughout our building. Christmas is the theme and we are bursting from seams to seams with Christmas trees. We invite you to come up and see all the trees. Trees outside, trees insides, trees every where you look. There are over 50 trees in the residents rooms.

Our Annual Health Fair is coming up on December 13th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., we invite everyone up for a fun afternoon with over 15 vendors and of course cookies and hot apple cider.

We held our annual family Thanksgiving Dinner on November 21st and we had a very good time, getting to know our new families, as well as, visiting with older families members. Dietary Department served turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with bacon, cranberry sauce and hot rolls. Dessert was homemade pumpkin pies, cherry pies along with coconut cream pie and chocolate pie. Coffee, tea, and punch was served to our guests.

Our Annual Christmas Dinner will be held on December 22nd at 11:30 with the Residents Christmas Party in the afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

We continue to play our Bingo along with different games and craft time.

We have a lot of music during this wonderful time of the year. The 1st Sonshine Group, Shine, Victor and Carol Murdy, Ken Thomas and Family, Lola and Norma, and the McCleary’s to just name a few.

We are very proud of our volunteers and the groups that visit us each week. Jayma Potter and Kathy Valentine are a very big blessing to me on Friday afternoons, they run errands for our home. Gunner Evans visits with our residents on Wednesday afternoon, everyone loves Gunner.

Our monthly birthday party will be held on December 11, at 2:00.

Birthdays for this month are Albert Branson, Eugene Hilton, Leonard Kenning, Gloria Roininen, Stella Phillips, Mary Riddiough, Linda Rose, Judith King, Trenta Jones and Thelma Chisam.

We would like to say congratulations to the following residents on getting to go home these past couple of weeks, they are: Carl Smith, Janice Berry, Danny Mitchell to Ava Place, Helen Hamor, Janice Branstetter, and Cheryl Emrick.

We would like to welcome the following residents to our home, they are: Dora Straford, Steve Plumb, Thomas Boak, Ima Jones, Virginia Clayton, William McBrayer and Dora McBrayer.

Our prayers and sympathy goes out to the families of Ernest Welch, Larry Peak and Ruth Hall.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.