Highlonesome

The benefit for Roger and Irene Swearengin brought out a very large crowd. They have helped people in benefits and always have been good neighbors and workers in their church. Roger has served several years as deacon of Eastern Gate and Irene has played the piano and sang. They stayed through good and bad times. Churches have that and Satan delights in it. I am not saying they never get discouraged, but they stayed through it. Eastern Gate is still going and thanks to them and some more good folks the church doors are still open. All our churches need prayers and help. There is plenty of seating room in them all. We need to go back to God being in control. James and I have good memories of Eastern Gate Church. He helped start it 36 years ago. He has been preaching 41 years. My what we have saw and went through, but nothing material here on earth matters when we are called home. It’s what we do for God that will count. People judge you here on earth, but the one who counts is God. I don’t need any rewards. I always said if I can get inside the gate, I am happy. No one is perfect, only Jesus is.

Garrison attendance was 42. Melany Stevens brought the special song. James preached from Psalm 51:10. “Create in me a clean heart, Oh God, and renew a right spirit in me,” Luke 1:26-38. His sermon was about Mary who has found favour with God and Elisabeth who conceived a son in her old age. Nothing is impossible. Verse 37, for with God nothing shall be impossible.

I visited my sister, Sybil Harvill. Her grandson, Keith Williams, was going to put her Christmas tree up.

I had a nice chit chat by phone with Deb Hall. She and Ronnie and their girls and families were at the Chadwick Trunk or Treat sponsored by the area churches. Ronnie has a great sense of humor. It was a very cool evening. Ronnie walks up with his family and told James, you already have your Halloween costume on, he was the winner.

Friday, Adalynn and Amaris Siler spent the night with their grandparents, John and Connie Siler. Brad and Patty attended his company Christmas party. John and Connie attended the benefit for Roger and Irene. Several of John’s family helped getting it together and helping Saturday night.

Tom Crain called about Gary Williams. And most know him by Grubie. He is battling cancer. Remember him in you prayers. Blessings sent to all.