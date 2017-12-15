Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. We are wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

We would like to send our prayers and sympathy out to our Ombudsman, Mrs. Norma Stillings on the loss of her son, Don.

Lola Mayberry, Sybil Gheer and Tom Hawkins did the Saturday morning church service. They had a large crowd of residents up to listen to the music and the word of God.

Sunday morning Bro. Larry Moore was here for Sunday School with the residents. In the afternoon Black Jack Church was here for the afternoon service. The residents enjoy their church and music time. Vic and Carol like to sing and sing.

Monday morning Hospice Compassus was here with Santa Claus visiting the residents and handing out Christmas cards to them as well. In the afternoon Mae called Bingo for the residents.

Tuesday morning after morning exercise we had our Monthly Resident Council Meeting with a large group of residents meeting with our Ombudsman Mrs. Norma Stilling. Mrs. Evelyn Harper called Bingo for the residents and she always hands out candy to the residents. Nifty Nails were done in the afternoon by Ms. Connie. The ladies and gentlemen love having there nails done each week.

Wednesday morning Glen Dale and LeAnn Crum and Erin Crum came to sing some awesome songs. We appreciate this group for giving their time each week. We love you and appreciate your so much.

Three Rivers Hospice was here for crafts with the residents, they made candy cane reindeers and read the story The Polar Express.

Joy and Sara are such good volunteers, we love them so much. Whitney Pollard has been in our building several times this week visiting with our residents and staff members.

Ava Head Start visited the residents and the students watched Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and they enjoyed eating cookies with snow cones that the Ava High School Leadership Class made for everyone. It was a fun day and on the way out all the students got a gift from our residents.

Mrs. Julie Class also gave out stuffed animals to the kids.

Ava Middle School Choir came in the afternoon for a Christmas concert. The choir was under the leadership of Mrs. Barbara Deegan. Several of the students knew a lot of our residents. We enjoyed visiting with the kids.

Friday morning the 1st Sonshine Group was here to worship with our residents. Sharon, Delano and Edgar Stewart, Jim Porter and Sybil Gheer performed the music for the morning. We love this group so much.

At noon Mindy Johnson and Judy Curry brought in Max the Dog and our residents had so much fun visiting with Max. The girls also brought in note pads for the residents. We would love to have Max and the girls come back.

Our prayers and sympathy go out to the family of Jean Smith.

Congratulations to Cheryl Emrick, Janice Branstetter, George Plaster and Dora McBrayer on going home this week.

We would like to welcome Barbara Magoon to our home.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.