A week behind because of the holidays. Next week will be the same, this will be for Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. Prayer was given by Bro. Mac. We had prayer requests. Prayer was also given by Bro. John Hamilton. We had the pledges for the flags and for the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Our Sunday school began with Sister Juanita opening in prayer. The scripture for the lesson was found in Matthew 1:18-2; 23. Key verse was 1:21. It was a good lesson, all about Baby Jesus. We all read verses from the Bible. We had discussion and comments about the lesson. I love the new way we are doing our Sunday school. It was a great lesson and I feel that all enjoyed it as much as I did. We had Coins For Christ. It was then time to sing for the Lord. We sang Christmas music. It was great. We gathered the gifts for the Lord. It was blessed by Bro. Mac. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Bro. Mac and Sister Sara, Bro. John Weisbrod, Sister Peggy and son, Bill, Bro. Gregg, Bro. John, Sister Carla and her grandchildren. It was great to hear them all sing and each song gave us a message.

Bro. Gregg gave us a message. He opened with prayer. The title of the message was True Worship Produces Wise Men. He used scripture found in Luke 1, Matthew 2, Numbers 24:17 and Genesis 49. It was a great message from our Pastor. We closed with a song and prayer by Sister Peggy. We had a great day in the Lord.

I hope you were blessed with good moments with family, I sure was.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.

Happy New Year from all at Happy Home Church.