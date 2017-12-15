Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. John Weisbrod opening with prayer and he greeted all with a good morning. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus. The lesson for Sunday school was titled “Corporate Worship.” We used scripture from I Timothy 2:1-15. The key verse was I Timothy 2:1-15. Please read as it will be a blessing for you. Coins for Christ was gathered.

It was time to sing for the Lord. The choir was in good voice. We had specials from Bro. Mac and Sister Sara, Sister Sharron and Sister Peggy, Bro. John Weisbrod and Sister Kay Weisbrod. It was good music with good messages.

Bro. Gregg gave us a message from Proverbs 30:1-10. We had an altar call.

Bro. Gregg then introduced this couple from St. Louis to all of us. Bro. Gregg was to perform their marriage. They went forward with Bro. John Weisbrod as best man and Sister Kay Weisbrod as the maid of honor. It was a very nice service. Mr. and Mrs. Brad and Cindy Duniven became one. Brad works with Bro. Gregg at the railroad. This is how it all came about. A love story for Brad and Cindy and a love story for Jesus.

Our evening service began with prayer requests. We had praise reports. Prayer was given by Sister Juanita. We sang for the Lord. Specials by Sister Peggy, Bro. John Weisbrod. Our message came from Jeremiah 31:1-3 and 22. To close we gathered around and sang.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.