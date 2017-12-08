Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests. Prayer by Bro. Mac. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Sunday school began with prayer by Bro. Mac. Bro. John Weisbrod led the Sunday school class. The scripture for the lesson was in I Timothy 1:1-20. The title of the lesson was Pastoral Leadership. The key verse was I Timothy 1:11. The lesson objectives were to grow, to produce, and to serve. We all read verses and had comments throughout the lesson. It was a very good lesson. We sang Happy Birthday to Bro. John Weisbrod. The young ones gathered the Coins For Christ. It was then time to sing for the Lord. We were low in attendance so it made for a small choir, but it was good music from the Lord. We gathered our gifts for the Lord with Bro. John Weisbrod blessing them. We had specials from Bro. Mac and Sister Sarah, Bro. John Hamilton gave us a poem. Autumn and little sister sang for us. It was all good music from the Lord.

Bro. Gregg opened with prayer before he began his message. The sermon title for the message was God’s Grace Allows You To Have A Choice. The scripture used was from I Kings 3:1-10 and James 1:5. It was a good message from the Lord. We had a song and prayer. We were dismissed by Bro. John Hamilton.

Bro. Gregg opened the evening service with prayer requests and we had the prayer circle with prayer by Bro. Mac. We sang for the Lord Christmas songs as we are going to the nursing home to sing Saturday the 9th. We needed some practice. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Bro. Mac and Sister Sara then we had testimonies to finish the service. It was a good day in the Lord. Bro. Gregg gave us some scripture or homework as he called it, Acts 2:29-36. We were dismissed in prayer by Bro. John Weisbrod.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.