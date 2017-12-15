Troop #10394 the Daisy (K and 1st grades) finished the Birdbath Award and made Christmas ornaments. The Brownies (2nd and 3rd grades) worked more on their My Best Self Badge. The Junior (4th and 5th grades) and the Cadette (6th to 8th grades) made Christmas cards for the residents of Ava Place. Troop #10394, K-12th grades meet weekly on Thursdays at the Life Church from 5-7 p.m. in the Kid Zone.

Troop #71696, 2nd grade meet every other Tuesday after school at a home. Troop #71697, 5th grade meet every other Wednesday after school at a home.

For more information about Girl Scouts in the Douglas County area, please contact volunteer Melinda McGee at 417-683-8551 or mcgme@live.com, subject line – Girl Scouts.