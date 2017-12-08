The Daisy (K and 1st grades) worked on their Journey 3 Cheers for Animals and made Christmas cards. The Brownies (2nd and 3rd grades) worked on their Try-it My Best Self. They took measurements of themselves and talked about their hair and eye color and what makes them so special. They also talked about foods and how they can make us feel good or bad. The Junior (4th and 5th grades) worked on a poster for the Christmas parade. The Cadettes (6th and 8th grades) worked on the Be a Reader Patch from the fall fund raiser and talked about missing Danielle, who moved away.

Troop #10394, K-12th grades meet weekly on Thursdays at the Life Church from 5 -7 p.m. in the Kid Zone.

Troop #71696, 2nd grade meets every other Tuesday after school at a home.

Troop #71697, 5th grade meets every other Wednesday after school at a home.

For more information about Girl Scouts in Douglas County area, please contact volunteer Melinda McGee at 417-683-8551 or mcgme@live.com, subject line Girl Scouts.