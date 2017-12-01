On the 17th and 18th of November we had two girls attend “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” in Joplin at the Victory Mission and Sports Arena. They did a rock wall climb, basketball, and other sports. We did hair and nails and some life size Chess and Connect 4. We had pizza at midnight followed by a sing-along. No sleeping was allowed.

We meet weekly on Thursdays at the Life Church from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Kid Zone. We now have two more troops in Douglas County, one is just 2nd grade and the others is just 5th grade.

For more information about Girl Scouts in the Douglas County area, please contact volunteer Melinda McGee at 417-683-8551 or mcgme@live.com subject line Girl Scouts.