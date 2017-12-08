Gentryville

On this Friday, the first day of December, I’ll try and think of some news to write.

My niece, Karen Fredrick, came by Wednesday and I enjoyed riding to Ava with her.

Ann Collins has company, her daughter, Linda, and husband, George Owens from Bristow, OK. They came in Wednesday night and are staying until Sunday. Ted Collins visited with them yesterday (Thursday).

Sympathy to the families of Ronnie Medlock and Noble Barker, also to the family of Jim Stout.

Birthday greetings go out this month to Josh Chambers the 6th, Devin Griffith the 6th, Hanna Griffith the 7th, Dean Scherer the 8th, Paul Uhlmann the 11th, Carol Wise the 12th, Tracy Griffith the 24th and Chris Hartzell the 31st.

Chris is coming in the 11th to spend some time here this winter.

I had a flu shot, but I am having some kind of flu. Hope I am about over it.

Thought for the day: God is our refuge and strength, Psalms 46:1.