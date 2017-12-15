Gentry News

After prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday school class, God gives discernment to people, it comes from reading the word and this discernment reaches far beyond the wisdom of mankind.

Our special song was by Ramona Henning.

Friday night, Dec. 15th is our Christmas program at 7 p.m.

Many prayer requests were mentioned and remember when you pray Alic Brown, who fell and came through surgery for a broken knee and ankle and Skip Berry, who is having a stress test and also, Beverly Tetrick and Wanda Short.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Matthew 16. It’s important to know who Jesus is. We know Him and He knows us. We have been redeemed and blessed. We should see Him as Christ the son of God and He is our Savior. The gates of Hell can’t prevail against Him.

Wednesday night is our practice for the Christmas program at 7 p.m.

In our Sunday night service, we continued with our adult motivational gift profile sheets we filled out.

Our special songs were by quartet of Bill Comer, Wanda Casady, Ronnie and Sue Thomas. One by Ronnie Thomas and a song by Charlotte and Hannah Reich.