Gentry Church

After prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday school class that outwards signs of our covenant with God must reflect a new life and be accountable to God.

Next Sunday, December 3rd is our annual Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday dinner after church. Bring a covered dish.

Our special song was by the Gentry choir.

Remember Skip Berry as he is undergoing tests this week with the doctor.

Our sympathy goes out to Barbara Comer and family in the death of her brother, Curtis Snowdon. Pastor Bill and Barbara traveled to Iowa for the funeral last weekend.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Matthew 8 and 9. Jesus is still into healing the sick, the cripple, forgiving of our sins and delivering demons from people. We need to always worship Him from the heart.

For the next few weeks, in our Sunday night services at 6 p.m., we have a questionaire and are studying about what our motivational gifts are for the church and our daily lives such as – are we a perceiver, server, teacher, exhorter, giver administer, or compassion person. It’s interesting to see and understand ourselves, everyone is invited to join us. Pastor Comer does a good job of teaching.