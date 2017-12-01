Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent. Sunday school lesson was Walking In The Spirit from Galatians 5:16-25 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone. Specials by Fern Cooper, Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Sue Wright. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Acts 5:24. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Vera Dixon.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Bro. Ronnie Epps. We sang several songs. Specials by Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He prayed then read Proverbs 17:19, Lamentations 5:14, Matthew 7:13, Matthew 16:13-19, Revelations 22:14, and Revelations 21:24-27. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Lena Ingram.