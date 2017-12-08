Eastern Gate and Around the Mountain

What a great Sunday service we had. Roger and I have only been able to go to church and no Sunday school the last couple of weeks and we got there this week and just was blessed to see so many little kids. We had around 15-20 young people. Now they won’t all go up and sing with the youth, but most enjoy it. Roger said one of them had told him Saturday night that he was coming to church Sunday. It is so wonderful to see kids excited to be able to come to church and sing praises to God.

Betsy picked out a song for her, Bud, Jon, Deanna and I to sing together. Then Jon preached a great sermon about if we will turn our life over to God and let Him have control. He will do great things.

Sunday night we was glad to have Roy, Carolyn and Heather Hampton come and join us for church and to sing specials for us! I always enjoy Roy’s singing and testimonies and Heather sang a song and I had her sing one with me!

Serving God is a blessing. If you are not letting God have control of your life, give Him a try. See what great things He has in store for you.

God is always there for you!

Until next time, take care.